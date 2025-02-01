Mumbai, February 1: The Maharashtra government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe an alleged conspiracy to frame Mahayuti leaders during the tenure of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. The Mahayuti leaders include Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and others. Maharashtra Government Forms SIT To Probe ‘Conspiracy’ To Frame CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde in ‘False Case’ During MVA Rule.

Satyanarayan Chaudhary, Joint Commissioner of Police, Law & Order, Mumbai will head the SIT team. SIT has been asked to submit its report to the government in 30 days.

