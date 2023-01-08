Vadodara, January 8: A man allegedly killed his 11-year-old son and committed suicide at his home in Gujarat's Vadodara district, police said on Sunday. A case of abetment to suicide has been registered against the deceased man's wife based a note recovered from the scene on Saturday, an official said.

Paresh Sikligar, 32, and his son Charmish were found in their house in Bapod locality on the outskirts of Vadodara city on Saturday, assistant commissioner of police M P Bhojani said.

"When officials of Bapod police station arrived at the scene, they found Paresh and his son Charmish hanging in different rooms," he said. Sikligar first killed his son, then hanged himself in another room of his flat, he said.

A suicide note was recovered from the scene, in which the victim claimed that his wife was rigid in her behaviour and would harass him, which is why he was taking the extreme step, Bhojani said.

The victim was an autorickshaw driver and the couple had been married for around 12 to 15 years, he said. A case under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the victim's wife Ashaben and further investigation was underway, the official said.