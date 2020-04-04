Man Arrested in Assam for Objectionable FB Post on PM Modi

Silchar, Apr 3 (PTI) A man was arrested here for allegedly uploading on his Facebook page an objectionable post pertaining to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, police said.

The post by Manna Barbhuiya, a resident of Meherpur area in Silchar town, evoked sharp reaction from netizens as well as various other organisations.

The matter was reported to Cachar Superintendent of Police Manabendra Debroy, following which Barbhuiya was arrested from his residence.

A case has been registered against him and his interrogation is underway, Debroy said.

