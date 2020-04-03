PM Narendra Modi Asked Indians to 'Light Candles' On April 5 at 9 PM As It Will Cure Coronavirus? Fake Viral Messages Fact-Checked, Called 'Unscientific' by PIB

PIB Fact Check. (Photo Credit: Twitter/@PIBFactCheck)

New Delhi, April 3: Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an appeal to people to of India to turn off all lights and stand on door or balcony by lighting a "candle, diya, torch or mobile flashlight for 9 minutes on Sunday, rumours spread in the social media which to state scientific reasons behind the decision. Following this, Press Information Bureau did a fact check and quashed the rumours by calling it 'unscientific'.

Appealing the people not to believe the rumours, PIB wrote from his Twitter handle, "Don't fall for the rumours/unscientific reasoning on the appeal for lightning Diya/candles/flash/torch on 5th April at 9pm. This initiative is to show solidarity and confidence in our collective fight against #Covid19 Please maintain #SocialDistancing to keep #Covid19 at bay!" PM Narendra Modi's Appeal to Light Diyas, Candles, Flashlights Will Protect ACE2 Receptors And Help Fight Coronavirus? Here's The Truth Behind Deleted MyGovIndia Tweet Going Viral.

Here's the PIB tweet:

Don't fall for the rumours/unscientific reasoning on the appeal for lightning Diya/candles/flash/torch on 5th April at 9pm. This initiative is to show solidarity and confidence in our collective fight against #Covid19 Please maintain #SocialDistancing to keep #Covid19 at bay! pic.twitter.com/ZrR9PdhJjv — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 3, 2020

The PIB did a fact check after people began sharing reasons for PM's decision to ask citizens to turn off all lights and stand on door or balcony by lighting a "candle, diya, torch or mobile flashlight for 9 minutes on Sunday, April 5, at 9 pm.

In his video message after the announcement of 21-day lockdown, PM Modi had said, "On April 5th, we have to do a Jagran of the power of 130 crore people of India. On April 5, At 9 pm, I want 9 minutes from all of you. Switch off all your lights. Stand at your door or balcony, light a candle, diya, torch or mobile flashlight for 9 minutes."

India is currently under 21-day lockdown since March 25, 2020, due to COVID-19 outbreak in the country. During this time, PM Modi has shared creative ideas to make best use of the quarantine period. The premier has also been sharing a series of yoga exercises to promote fitness while staying at home.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India has reached to 2547, according to the last update of Union Health Ministry. On these 2547, 2322 are active cases The Health Ministry, in its latest update, stated that 62 deaths have been reported in India so far.