Man Arrested in Connection with Jamia Violence

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a man in connection with the December violence near the Jamia Millia Islamia university here, officials said.

He has been been identified as Aashu Khan (38) from Jamia Nagar, they said.

Khan was sent to two-day police remand by a court, the officials said.

On December 15, scores of people, including Jamia students and policemen, were injured, four DTC buses were set afire and over 100 private vehicles were damaged when protesters opposing the amended citizenship law turned violent and clashed with police near New Friends Colony.

Police had used batons and tear gas shells to disperse the protesters and entered the Jamia campus where several students were beaten up and detained.

