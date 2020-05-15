Man Commits Suicide After Being Beaten, Forced to Drink Urine in Madhya Pradesh

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 15 (ANI): A man allegedly committed suicide after he was thrashed and forced to drink urine here, police said on Thursday.Three persons, including two women, have been arrested in this connection police said.Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Singh Chandel said the deceased identified as Vikas Sharma left behind a suicide note and recorded a video wherein he made the allegations against the accused. The accused have been identified as Manoj Koli, Tarawati Koli and Priyanka Koli.Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Singh Chandel said, "According to the suicide note and the recovered video the deceased said that when he had gone to fetch water, he was beaten and made to drink urine by the accused.""The accused have been arrested and cases under relevant sections have been registered. Further probe is underway," Chandel said. "There was a dispute between the families of deceased and of the accused for the past one and half years," the SP said. (ANI)

