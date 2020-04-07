Man from Kashmir Arrested After Complaint of Spitting on Gates in Jammu

Jammu, Apr 6 (PTI) A man from the Kashmir Valley, who claimed to be government employee, was arrested and sent to quarantine following complaints of people that he was spitting on their gates here, officials said.

Acting on the complaints of people, a police team accompanied by a doctor and a magistrate arrived in Janipur area of the city and questioned the man asking him why he was wandering in the area as there is lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19, they said.

He was arrested and sent to quarantine in an ambulance, the officials added.

The man claimed to be an employee of the Transport Department of the Jammu and Kashmir administration, they said, adding that he apologised to the police team later.

