Man Held for Attacking Woman

Thane, Mar 2 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was arrested from Dombivli in Thane district of Maharashtra on Monday night for allegedly attacking a 24-year-old woman on a street after she spurned his advances on February 28, police said.

The accused, identified as Ganashyam Devarshetty, had attempted suicide by slashing his neck after the incident, but survived, a police officer said.

He was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the charges including voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means and criminal intimidation.

