Man Held for Looting Several Houses in Delhi

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly burgling houses in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji area, police said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Vishal, a resident of Govind puri, they said.

"On Thursday, police got a tip-off and apprehended Vishal near Deshbandhu College," a senior police officer said.

During interrogation, Vishal said he took advantage of the lockdown and committed several thefts in Kalkaji area. He was previously involved in five criminal cases, police said.

One knife, two laptops and three mobile phones were recovered from his possession, they added.

