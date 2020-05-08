Man Held with Charas in HP's Kullu

Shimla, May 8 (PTI) An alleged drug peddler was arrested in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district with nearly 2 kgs of charas, police said on Friday.

The arrest was made on Thursday evening, they said.

A resident of Byaser village, Meher Chand was nabbed by a team of Kullu police during patrolling at Balu Pathar Pul, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

A total of 1.708 kgs of charas was recovered from his possession, the officer said.

An FIR under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against Chand at the Kullu police station, Singh said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)