Man Quarrels with Health Staff over COVID-19 Info Drive,booked

Hyderabad, Apr 3 (PTI) A man was on Friday booked in Adilabad in Telangana after he allegedly quaralled and tore a paper slip of a woman health staff engaged in contact tracing as part of measures to check coronavirus spread, police said.

A case under section 353 of IPC (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge duty) and under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseases Act was registered against him based on a complaint from the Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA).

The man allegedly argued with the activist on Thursday and tore a paper slip when she was collecting information in the wake of a person there being quarantined, police said.PTI

