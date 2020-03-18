Manipur: NPF's Honreikhui Kashung Withdraws Nomination for RS Polls

Imphal, Mar 18 (PTI) Naga People's Front (NPF) nominee Honreikhui Kashung on Wednesday withdrew his candidature for the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Manipur, making it a two-corner contest.

Kashung withdrew his nomination ahead of the 3 pm deadline, officials said.

BJP candidate and Manipur's titular king Leisemba Sanajaoba, and the Congress's T Mangi Babu will contest in the election, scheduled to be held on March 26.

The lone Rajya Sabha seat in the state is held by Kshetrimayum Bhabananda of the BJP, whose term ends in April.

