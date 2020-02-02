Maoist Leader Arrested in Bihar

Munger, Feb 2 (PTI) A Maoist leader, wanted in UAPA and Arms Act cases, was arrested in Bihar's Munger district early on Sunday following a police raid, an officer said.

Acting on a tip off, a police team led by Assistant Superintendent of Police Harishankar Kumar raided Dariyapur area in the district and arrested Ashutosh Kumar around 3 am, SP Lipi Singh said.

"Kumar, a member of the proscribed CPI (Maoist) outfit, was active in Lakhisarai, Munger and Jamui districts. He used to formulate strategies and action plans at Maoist meetings," the SP said.

The arrested Maoist leader has been sent to jail, Singh said, adding that the police team that carried out the raid would be rewarded.

