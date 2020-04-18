Marc-Andre Ter Stegen Utilising Lockdown Time with Family

Barcelona [Spain], April 18 (ANI): Germany and Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is utilising the lockdown period with his family.The 27-year-old former Borussia Monchengladbach star and wife Daniela became first-time parents in December when baby Ben was born.Ter Stegen is spending far longer at home than he imagined, due to the coronavirus lockdown in Spain."In every negative situation, like the coronavirus pandemic, there are positives. We can be with our families and especially now, as he is growing so fast. It's nice to be with him. In the beginning, it was challenging because of the lack of sleep. We had to find a way to do it and now Dani and I are doing very well," Ter Stegen said in a Barcelona club video."Normally it's Dani, but now that I am at home and I can make my own schedule, she made me as well," he added.As all the sporting action across the world remains on hold including football, with no firm indication of when matches can be played again, the stars of Barcelona, from Ter Stegen to Lionel Messi, are reduced to home training."I am good, my family is doing good. We are at home as everybody should be and trying to spend some time together, trying to make things a bit easier even though it's not a fun situation," Ter Stegen said. (ANI)

