MCC Announces Schedule for Pakistan Tour

London [UK], Feb 11 (ANI): Marylebone Cricket Club's on Tuesday announced the itinerary for the upcoming tour of Lahore, Pakistan.The tour, which is first in 48 years, will kick off from February 13 and will end on February 19.MCC in the weeklong tour will take on Lahore Qalandars in a T20 match at the Gaddafi Stadium on February 13.Kumar Sangakkara will lead the MCC's twelve-man squad for the tour, which includes Ravi Bopara, Roelof van der Merwe, Ross Whiteley among others.MCC Head Coach Ajmal Shahzad said that the tour will help young Pakistani players to gain more experience."This tour of Pakistan will be a momentous occasion for everyone involved. We expect the standard of cricket to be high during this trip. The MCC squad possesses both international and extensive domestic experience which I am sure will prove strong opposition for some of Pakistan's best-emerging cricketers, and three squads of talented T20 players," MCC's official website quoted Shahzad as saying.Shahzad expects that this tour will help the return of International cricket in Pakistan."We hope that this tour helps contribute to the Pakistan Cricket Board's wish of seeing international teams returning to tour the country on a regular basis," he said.Fixtures for the upcoming tour are as follows:MCC vs Lahore Qalandars, T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, February 14MCC vs Pakistan Shaheens, ODI, Aitchison College, February 16MCC vs Northern, Aitchison College, T20I, February 17MCC vs Multan Sultans, Aitchison College, T20I, February 19. (ANI)

