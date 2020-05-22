Meghalaya Govt Donates 5,000 VTMs to Assam

Shillong, May 22 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday said his government has donated 5,000 Viral Transport Media (VTMs) to Assam as COVID-19 positive cases are increasing by the day in the neighbouring state.

The VTM is used for collecting blood samples of persons with suspected coronavirus infection.

"We are glad to assist Assam in their fight against COVID-19 by supporting them with 5,000 viral test [sic] media. We have enough VTMs in our stock to test all those coming from outside NE. Together we can...," Sangma tweeted.

Meghalaya has only one active COVID-19 case, while 12 patients have recovered and one person died of the disease till date.

Meanwhile, the testing capacity of Meghalaya has increased to 400 a day.

"Because of the hard work and commitments of Dr Anil Phukan, Head of Microbiology at North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences, his team and the new RT-PCR machine that has been set up at the institute, the testing capacity has now increased to 400 tests per day," Conrad said.

