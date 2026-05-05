Met Gala 2026: Blake Lively Makes Striking Appearance in Pink and Lavender Versace Gown Hours After Settling Justin Baldoni Dispute (Watch Video)

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Actor Blake Lively stepped onto the Met Gala red carpet just hours after a legal dispute involving her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni was officially settled. Appearing poised at the high-profile event, Lively wore a pastel-toned gown featuring hues of peach, purple, and yellow, complete with a bejewelled bodice and a flowing train. Beyonce Returns to Met Gala After a Decade With Daughter Blue Ivy; Queen Bey Stuns in Diamond Skeleton Look (Watch Videos).

The look echoed the grandeur of her Statue of Liberty-inspired ensemble from the 2022 Met Gala. This year's theme, 'Costume Art,' accompanied by the dress code 'Fashion Is Art,' aligned with her visually expressive outfit.

Blake Lively on the Red Carpet of Met Gala 2026

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The settlement resolves Lively's retaliation lawsuit against Baldoni, his company, and a PR firm, bringing to a close a dispute that began in late 2024.

The agreement was reached just two weeks before the case was scheduled to go to trial in Manhattan, as per Deadline.

The joint statement released by legal representatives read, "The end product, the movie It Ends With Us, is a source of pride to all of us who worked to bring it to life. Raising awareness and making a meaningful impact in the lives of domestic violence survivors and all survivors is a goal that we stand behind."

The statement was released by attorneys Bryan Freedman, Ellyn Garofalo, Michael Gottlieb, and Esra Hudson.

The statement further added, "We acknowledge the process presented challenges and recognise concerns raised by Ms Lively deserved to be heard. We remain firmly committed to workplaces free of improprieties and unproductive environments. It is our sincere hope that this brings closure and allows all involved to move forward constructively and in peace, including a respectful environment online," as quoted by Deadline. Manish Malhotra at Met Gala 2026: Designer Honours Mumbai Artisans With Hand-Signed Couture Cape Look (View Post).

Lively's appearance also comes amid the release of Another Simple Favour (2025), the sequel to the 2019 film directed by Paul Feig and co-starring Anna Kendrick, now streaming on Prime Video. Notably absent from the gala was Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds. However, his Deadpool and Wolverine co-star, Hugh Jackman, attended the event alongside Sutton Foster.