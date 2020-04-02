MG Motor Announces Affordable Ventilator Challenge to Fight COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): MG Motor India on Thursday started the hunt for a quick-to-produce ventilator design to serve the patients affected by COVID-19.Post evaluation by a team of medical experts, the best ventilator design concept will receive a grant of Rs 10 lakh from the company.The carmaker will also provide production support for the proposed ventilator prototype at its Halol manufacturing facility in Gujarat to ensure swifter market deployment."As a responsible corporate citizen, MG Motor India is committed to fighting this pandemic," said President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba."Incentivising medical innovation through a financial grant to the most viable prototype is the most effective channel to do our bit for the community," he said in a statement.In keeping with the critical need for swift deployment of affordable ventilators, the last date of submitting applications is April 15.The MG Developer Programme and Grant launched in September 2019 is a novel initiative undertaken by MG to nurture innovative ideas in the automotive space.(ANI)

