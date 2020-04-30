Migrants, Students Should Have Patience While Centre Makes Arrangements to Send Them Back: G Kishan Reddy

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Soon after the guidelines were issued to the states by Centre for bringing back the stranded students and migrant workers, Union Minister for State Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday urged the latter to have some patience and not to rush to the streets while the Centre is working to send them back to their homes. "The State governments where migrants are stranded and their home state governments should hold a discussion before sending them back and arrangements should also be made for the buses," said Reddy."I request all the students and migrant labourers to remain wherever they are. Do not rush to the streets, the Centre is already working to bring them back. Have some patience, the process will take some time. You have been waiting for so long, so have the patience for a few more days. Please cooperate with the State governments," he added.Reddy further urged the students and migrants to follow the instructions of the State Government, police and district authorities. Earlier in the day, giving a huge relief to people stuck in various states, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowed movement of such people - including migrant labours, workers, students, tourists and others - and also provided the procedure for the same.The nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25 to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which was to end on April 14, is now slated to end on May 3. (ANI)

