Mohun Bagan Start Favourites Against TRAU in Imphal

Imphal, Feb 29 (PTI) Unbeaten in 11 matches on the trot, runaway leaders Mohun Bagan start favourites in their I-League match against Tiddim Road Athletic Union FC here on Sunday.

Since losing to Churchill Brothers in their second match of the season in December last, Mohun Bagan have been unbeaten so far. After four wins on the trot, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Punjab FC on January 14.

After that Ludhiana match and till going into Sunday's match at Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal, the Kolkata giants have been in a six-match winning streak.

Kibu Vicuna's had also beaten Sunday's opponents 4-0 in the first leg match in Kalyani in December last.

Vicuna, however, remained wary of TRAU and said, "TRAU have included some good players. They have come a long way. We have to remain focused and play to the best of our abilities."

There has been little to worry at the Green and Maroon camp but Daneil Cyrus' fitness still hangs in the balance, as confirmed by Vicuna himself.

"I have my full squad with me, except for Cyrus," said the Spaniard on the eve of the match.

TRAU have made a good account of themselves in their first season, despite their early stumbles. They forged a seven-game unbeaten run and rose to third on the points table but are now winless in five games -- drawing twice and losing on three occasions but none as deflating as their 0-5 loss to city rivals Neroca.

As a result, TRAU find themselves just one point clear of the relegation zone with a goal difference of minus 10.

"It has been a tough period for us. We have created chances but we have somehow lacked the killer instinct going forward in order to see off games but we are trying to improve with each passing day. I believe the results will start to show, like they have before," said captain Princewill Emeka.

"Mohun Bagan have been the best team in the league this season. It is going to be a really difficult challenge for us but since we faced them last time in December, we have evolved a lot as a unit," he said.

