MP: Mandi Act Amended, Farmers Can Sell Produce from Home

Bhopal, May 1 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday announced amendments to the Mandi Act, saying the objective was to ensure maximum value for farm produce.

Farmers can now directly sell the produce to private traders from their homes and are not required to go to the market (Mandi), an official statement quoted Chouhan as saying.

The decision to amend the Act was taken at a meeting chaired by the chief minister and attended by agriculture minister Kamal Patel and water resources minister Tulsi Silawat, among others.

Farmers would also have the option of going to the Mandi to sell produce at the the minimum support price.

"By developing a more competitive system, we have tried to provide farmers a maximum value for their produce," the chief minister said in the meeting.

Traders can buy produce by visiting farmers at home or on farms by obtaining a license, the CM said.

A single license will enable traders to buy produce from anywhere in the state.

"We have also implemented e-trading system under which the rates at mandis all over the country will be accessible. Farmers can bargain and sell their produce in any market of the country where they get higher price," Chouhan said.

The government has also introduced `Sauda Patrak' system through which traders can purchase produce from farmers from their homes.

Seven new provisions have been added to the Mandi Act including provision for the establishment of Mandis in private sector.

Godowns, silos, cold storage facilities can also be declared as private mandis.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)