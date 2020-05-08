MP Reports 90 New COVID-19 Cases Today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 8 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh government said that 90 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Friday, taking the total tally of cases in the state to 3,341.The state health department informed that so far 200 people have lost their life due to the virus infection in the state. A total of 56,342 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported across India so far. 16,540 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.There are 37,916 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 1,886 people have lost their lives due to the virus infection in the country so far. (ANI)

