Mumbai Police EOW Files Supplementary Charge Sheet in PMC Bank Case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 6 (ANI): The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police has filed its supplementary charge sheet in Punjab and Maharashtra Co-Operative (PMC) Bank case.The charge sheet consisting of over 12,000 pages was filed against seven accused in the case.In September last year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had imposed regulatory restrictions on the PMC Bank for six months over alleged financial irregularities.The RBI had asked the bank not to grant or renew any loans and advances, make any investment or incur any liability, including borrower of funds and acceptance of fresh deposits. (ANI)

