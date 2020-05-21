Mumbai's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 25,000-mark

Mumbai, May 21 (PTI) The count of coronavirus positive patients in Mumbai crossed the 25,000-mark on Thursday with the addition of 1,382 cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the country's financial capital now stands at 25,317, it said.

The civic body said that the death toll in the city also rose to 882 as 41 more patients succumbed to the infection.

A total of 285 patients were discharged from hospitals, which took the number of recovered cases to 6,751, the BMC said in a release.

