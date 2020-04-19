Naveen Patnaik Assures Safe Return of Odisha People Stranded in Other States

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 19 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday said that people of Odisha who are stranded in other states, will have to mandatorily register their names at the panchayat level before returning. In a historic move, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday in a video message said that 'sarpanches' in Gram Panchayats will get the powers of District Collectors in their respective jurisdiction to fight COVID-19."In our state we have about one lakh persons from other States of whom the State is taking care," he added.Similarly, there are lakhs of brothers and sisters from Odisha in other states (students, professionals, stranded pilgrims and patients and a large number of workers)."In spite of best efforts of our state and the host states, life is not normal for them and it pains me," said CM Patnaik.When the restrictions are lifted, Odisha in coordination with the host State and Government of India will facilitate the return of all those who want to come back home, he asserted. "We will have a scientific technology based system to facilitate this. However, the magnitude of the exercise demands a decentralized approach and the nature of the problem demands a humane approach. Both these will be accomplished by community based monitoring system involving Gram Panchayats and Urban local bodies," said CM Patnaik.Every Gram Panchayat will have a Registration facility to facilitate the return of people."It is mandatory for people to register before return. Their relatives in the village can register on their behalf and they will be placed in Panchayat Quarantine facilities for 14 days. Accommodation, food, and treatment will be provided free of cost. Further on successful completion of quarantine, Rs 2000 will be given as incentive," said CM Patnaik. Registration, streamlined movement and 14 day quarantine are very important to protect the returnee, their own families, the community and the state at-large, he added."To implement this effectively and with a humane touch the State government in a historic move, delegates the powers of District Collectors to the Sarpanches of the Gram Panchayat for their jurisdiction, under the provisions of Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act of 2005, The Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 ,read with Odisha COVID-19 Regulations 2020," he added. Extraordinary situations call for Extraordinary solutions, he said adding that empowering panchayats and Urban local bodies will facilitate smooth movement, track and monitor the returnees, and strengthen our fight against COVID-19"In my view every life is precious and has to be protected in a dignified manner. The involvement of Panchayati Raj Institutions which are peoples' institutions at the grassroots will go a long way in this," said CM Patnaik. The Chief Minister informed that in the last 10 days the number of positive cases in the world has increased from 15 Lakh to 23 lakh. In our country, cases have tripled to 15,000 and deaths have more than doubled from 200 to 500.Odisha had 42 positive cases and one death and till today we have 61 positive cases. Our tests have tripled and our active cases have come down. This was possible because of your complete support and sacrifice at all levels and our dedicated machinery, he added.Patnaik said, one of the key factors in controlling the spread of COVID-19 in the state was the mandatory registration of all foreign returnees in place and putting them in compulsory quarantine. (ANI)

