Netizens Express Grief over Pak Plane Crash

Karachi, May 22 (PTI) Condolence messages poured in on social media from many countries, including from India, for those who lost their lives in a Pakistan International Airlines plane crash here on Friday, just before Eid.

At least 45 people died when a plane of the national carrier with 99 people on board crashed into a densely populated residential area near the Jinnah International Airport.

Flight PK-8303 from Lahore was about to land in Karachi when it crashed at the Jinnah Garden area near the Model Colony in Malir, minutes before landing.

"Saddened to get the news of the Pakistan International Airlines carrying about 100 people in Karachi. In this time of sorrow my condolences to all Pakistanis. May Almighty give them Jannah in this Holy Month," Elif Ahmet from Turkey wrote on Twitter.

"Only 60 sec away to see their families for Eid... My heart is bleeding." Yazdan Haider wrote.

Twitter users from India also expressed their grief over the tragedy that happened just before the Eid festivities on Saturday.

"Really sad to hear about the plane crash in Pakistan. Condolences to all those who lost their life. Om Shanti." Amit Trivedi from India tweeted.

Another Twitter user from India named Rizwan Afsar said, "Your pain is our pain. Humanity first."

Srijasree Das wrote, "Don't know what to say. Ya Allah rahem kar (Oh God have mercy). My heartfelt condolences to those families who lost their loved ones. Sending prayers from India."

One Twitter user from Pakistan thanked Indians for their condolence messages.

"Thanks to Indian friends who are sending prayers and best wishes in this tragic time." Ali Haider from Pakistan tweeted.

Cricketer Kamran Akmal tweeted, "My Heartfelt condolences, thoughts and prayers with the families and loved ones of those poor souls who have lost their lives on PK8303. May Allah have Mercy on all of us and give patience to the affected families. Ameen, stay strong Pakistan."

Another Twitter user expressed disappointment at tragedies happening in a row.

"Already Covid, then Afghan blasts, Vizag chem, Cyclone Amphan, Now this, what is happening in South East Asia," he said. PTI

