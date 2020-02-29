New Pension, Ration Cards to Be Distributed from March: AP Minister Botsa Satyanarayana

Machilipatnam (AP), Feb 29 (PTI) New pension and ration cards would be distributed in Andhra Pradesh from March this year, state Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said on Saturday.

He also said that 54 lakh people would get their pensions delivered at their doorstep on March 1. It is part of the state government's initiative of doorstep delivery of services through ward and village volunteer system.

Satyanarayana also said that municipal elections in the state would be held after the High Court passes judgment on the Andhra Pradesh government's decision to implement 59 per cent reservation in local body polls.

