Will Arnett would be replacing Armie Hammer in filmmaker Taika Waititi's Searchlight Pictures soccer comedy, 'Next Goal Wins'. The news of Hammer's exit, which was confirmed by sources to The Hollywood Reporter, comes after the actor was accused by multiple women of sexual assault. Hammer denied the allegations, but the Los Angeles Police Department launched an investigation. Taika Waititi on ‘Jojo Rabbit's Oscar Nomination, Michael Fassbender’s Comedy Potential and More.

He has since been dropped by his agents at WME and exited multiple projects, including the Jennifer Lopez movie 'Shotgun Wedding' and the 'Godfather' series at Paramount+, as well as Broadway play 'The Minutes'. Hammer will next be seen in the Fox/Disney movie 'The Death on the Nile', which is due out over Valentine's Day weekend. Shining Girls: Elisabeth Moss to Headline Apple TV's Thriller-Series Based on Lauren Beukes' 2013 Novel.

Based on a 2014 British documentary of the same name from Mike Brett and Steve Jamison, 'Next Goal Wins' is an underdog story that follows the national football team of American Samoa and their coach, Thomas Rongen, as they try to transform from perennial losers into a FIFA World Cup-qualifying outfit.Hammer was set to play a soccer executive working at the Football Federation American Samoa, a role that will now be played by Arnett.

As per The Hollywood reporter, Arnett, who recently reshot Hammer's scenes, will appear alongside stars Michael Fassbender, Elisabeth Moss, David Fane, Beulah Koale, Oscar Kightley and Lehi Falepapalangi, among others. The 'Arrested Development' actor has been nominated for seven Primetime Emmy Awards, with credits that include '30 Rock', 'BoJack Horseman' and the 'Lego Movie' franchise, where he voiced Lego Batman. He was recently seen in 'Muppets Haunted Mansion' and 'The Morning Show'.

