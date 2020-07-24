Actor Elisabeth Moss will headline Apple's upcoming thriller series "Shining Girls". According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio's streaming service Apple TV+ has handed a straight-to-series order for the drama show. The project, which comes from Leonardo DiCaprio's Appian Way and MRC Television, is based on South African author Lauren Beukes' 2013 novel of the same name. Idris Elba Inks First-look Deal with Apple TV+ For TV Shows and Movies

Moss will star as a Chicago reporter who survives a brutal assault only to find her reality shifting as she hunts down her attacker. The 38-year-old actor will also executive produce under her newly-formed Love & Squalor Pictures banner along with Lindsey McManus. Defending Jacob: Will Chris Evans’ Apple TV Series Return With Season 2 To Justify The Mysterious Ending?

Silka Luisa will serve as showrunner on the series as well as executive producer alongside Beukes, Jennifer Davidson and Alan Page Arriaga. Moss most recently featured in Blumhouse's horror hit "The Invisible Man". She will next star in Wes Anderson's "The French Dispatch" and Taika Waititi's "Next Goal Wins".