NHPC Airlifts 2.6 Metric Tonnes Medical Aid for Manipur Amid Covid-19 Lockdown

New Delhi [India] Mar 28 (ANI): In view of the coronavirus lockdown, a hydropower giant NHPC Limited on Saturday arranged airlifting of 2.6 metric tonnes of medical materials from Delhi to Manipur's capital Imphal."NHPC is fully committed to stand with the nation in this moment of crisis and has already earmarked Rs 4.5 crore to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. The timely supply of medical material is most crucial and therefore we have aided the airlifting of medical material to Imphal which is remotely located and difficult to reach by road," an official release quoted A.K Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, NHPC as saying.On the request of the Manipur government, NHPC initiated the airlift that included sanitizers, thermal scanners, masks."NHPC's 105 Mega Watt Loktak Power Station located in Manipur is generating uninterrupted power in this situation of crisis," the release added. The first positive case of coronavirus from the northeast region of the country was reported from Manipur.On Monday, a 23-year-old woman in Manipur with recent travel history to the United Kingdom was tested positive for coronavirus. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 918 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 19 fatalities have been reported. (ANI)

