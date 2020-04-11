NHRC Asks Centre About Arrangements Made for Mentally Ill People on Roads Amid Lockdown

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission has asked the Central government about the arrangements made for the mentally ill people roaming on the streets across the country amid the coronavirus lockdown.The commission asked the Union Home Ministry to inform within two weeks about the arrangements, including details of steps taken or proposed to be taken by the authorities to address the issue raised in the complaint.The NHRC, which has taken cognizance of a complaint about the alleged violation of human rights of the mentally ill people, also said that directions may be issued to States and Union Territories in this regard to ensure that the mentally ill don't become easy carriers for the virus.It said that directions may be issued to ensure that persons suffering from any kind of mental ailments under their jurisdiction are provided with proper counselling towards necessary precautions for their personal care and protection from the virus and are not deprived of basic amenities like food, shelter and medical care, etc.The commission observed that efforts are being made by the Central and the State governments to fight the spread of coronavirus and to ensure the right to food and health care for the citizens but some sections of the society, such as persons suffering from mental illness, require specific attention."Therefore, in this time of crisis, it becomes the duty of the State to ensure food, shelter and social security for the people belonging to such vulnerable classes. This becomes more necessary because not only the people suffering from mental illness may be deprived of basic amenities but also become an easy carrier of the deadly virus posing life threat to many," NHRC said.Therefore, the commission said that it was considered appropriate to forward the complaint along with its proceeding to the Home Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, New Delhi calling for comments in the matter.According to the complaint, a large number of persons suffering from various mental illnesses are loitering on the streets and are dependent for food, shelter and other kinds of help on temples, gurudwaras and other charity organisations.But the administration has not issued any specific guidelines for these people and no arrangements for their survival during this period of the crisis have been made, the complaint said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)