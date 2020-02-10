NIA Takes over Probe into Jan 31 Encounter with JeM Terrorists on Outskirts of Jammu

Srinagar, Feb 10 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency has taken up the probe into the January 31 encounter in which three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were killed on the outskirts of the city, officials said on Monday.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification on Monday directing the agency to carry out a thorough probe into the circumstances in which the three terrorists had sneaked into Jammu and Kashmir through the International Border at Sambha.

Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested five people, including a cousin of the suicide bomber who killed 40 CRPF personnel in a deadly attack last year in Pulwama.

The militants were killed in a fierce gunbattle with police at a toll plaza on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on January 31, officials said. The militants were travelling in a truck towards the Kashmir Valley.

