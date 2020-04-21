Nine New Coronavirus Cases in Nepal, Total Positive Cases Rise to 40

World. (File Image)

Kathmandu, Apr 21 (PTI) Coronavirus cases in Nepal on Tuesday rose to 40 after nine more people tested positive for COVID-19 in eastern Udayapur district, according to a media report.

All the nine new cases are from Udayapur where recently eleven Indian nationals and two Nepalis tested positive for the infection, the Himalayan Times reported.

The Indian nationals were staying at a mosque in Triyuga area of Udaypur district.

The nine new cases recorded in a single day have taken Nepal's tally of the coronavirus infection to 40.

The District Administration Office has decided to seal the district from Wednesday.

Nepal is under lockdown till April 27.

So far coronavirus tests have been conducted on 8,763 persons to confirm the infection. Four patients have already been cured, according to Ministry of Health and Population.

Meanwhile, Nepal Army has a signed a procurement agreement to bring home 342 tonnes of medical supplies, amounting to over Rs 2.25 billion (USD 18.44M), from China, the daily said.

While the critical equipment will arrive in the first phase, other materials will be sent in batches owing to the huge size of the order. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)