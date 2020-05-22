Nitish Digitally Inspects Quarantine Centres; Takes People S Feedback

Patna, May 22 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday took stock of the situation in coronavirus quarantine centres in the state through video conferencing besides interacting with those staying there.

Kumar, who inspected 20 quarantine centres in the 10 districts, acquired first-hand knowledge of the facilities being provided at these centres such as drinking water, toilet, kitchen and sanitation, an official release said. He also interacted with the people living in these centres and enquired about their well being and also quaried about the amenities given to them.

Kumars assessment of the quarantine centres assume significance in the backdrop of complaints pouring in on social media about poor facilities, especially poor quality of food being served at many quarantine centres set up to check spread of infection.

The release claimed that occupants of the centres appreciated the chief ministers efforts in making arrangements for them and informed him that they dont have any problem.

The chief minister appealed to the people that "everyone should stay at quarantine centre for a specified period as it is in everyones interest. Everyone should maintain social distancing norms as this is the only effective way to deal with the problem of coronavirus."

Kumar directed the officials that people coming from outside the state should be provided work in the state itself.

Directing the officials concerned to get the job card prepared for all those willing to work, he said, they should be engaged in works as per their skill.

The chief minister emphasised that there is huge opportunity for growth of paver block industry in Bihar.

He asked officials to use paver block in various works being carried out under "Jal Jeewan Hariyali" (environment campaign), concrete drainage construction and other projects.

Kumar asked migrant labourers to stay in Bihar and use their skill in promoting development of Bihar.

Chief Minister was accompanied by Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar, Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey, CMs Principal Secretary Chanchal Kumar, health departments Principal Secretary Uday Singh Kumavat and several other senior officials during the event.

District Magistrates of 10 districts and people from quarantine centres were linked with the CM through video conferencing.

