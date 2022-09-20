Noida, September 20: A portion of a boundary wall of a housing society here collapsed on Tuesday morning, killing four people, officials said. The incident took place at Jal Vayu Vihar in Sector 21, they said. Several workers were feared trapped under the rubble. Lucknow Wall Collapse: 9 Killed, Two Injured After Wall of House Collapses in Dilkusha Due to Heavy Rain (Watch Video).

Of the 12 people pulled out of the debris, four were dead, a police official said. "Rescue and relief measures have been launched. Fire department personnel and police, including senior officers, are at the spot," he said.