Lucknow, September 16: Nine persons were killed and two seriously injured when a wall of a house collapsed due to heavy rain, said officials here. The incident took place in the early hours of Friday in Dilkusha locality in the cantonment area of the state capital.

Watch Video:

The injured have been admitted to the Civil hospital. The deceased include three men, three women and three children. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and announced a compensation of Rs four lakh each for the kin of the deceased. Lucknow Rains: Wall Collapses in Dilkusha Area After Heavy Rainfall, Nine Killed (Video).

District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar reached the accident site and supervised relief operations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 16, 2022 09:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).