Number of Containment Zones Rises to 78 in Delhi

New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): The number of containment zones in the national capital has increased to 78 after two new areas were included in the list on Sunday.The new areas included in the list are -- Plot No. 1294 in Theke Wali Gali opposite DC office, Kapashera, and EA Block in Inderpuri.Containment zones are areas where cases of COVID-19 are detected.The containment operation includes sealing off the area with police barricades and shutting the entry and exit with tin walls. No one is allowed to enter or exit a containment zone and checking is intensified.To get de-sealed, such areas should not report any COVID-19 case for 28 consecutive days. (ANI)

