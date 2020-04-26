Number of Recovered COVID-19 Patients Crosses 1,000 Mark in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Apr 26 (PTI) A 42-year old man died of COVID-19 here, the 24th victim to the infection in Tamil Nadu as 64 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the State on Sunday taking the tally to 1,885, authorities said.

As many as 60 people were discharged from various hospitals in the State today and the number of recovered patients has now crossed the 1,000 mark with a total of 1,020 people getting cured of the infection.

The State capital, which has all along been leading the red zone, added 28 cases today including a nine-year old boy and the aggregate number here stood at 523 crossing the 500 mark.

On Saturday, Chennai district had 495 virus cases.

A 42-year old man admitted at a private hospital here died due to COVID-19 last evening, a government bulletin said and with the man's death the toll due to the infection in Tamil Nadu has gone up to 24.

The bulletin said of the 64 who have tested positive, 39 were men and 25 women and as on date the active cases were 838.

The total number of people who have so far tested positive in the State stood at 1,885, it said.

On Saturday, 94 people were discharged following recovery while 66 tested positive, which was the third day of more people getting cured than those who had newly contracted the contagion.

On April 23, a total of 54 new cases were reported and 90 people were discharged that day and the following day, 72 tested positive and 114 got cured.PTI VGNSS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)