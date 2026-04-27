Oasis Janani Yatra: Free Fertility Support for Tirupathi

Oasis Janani Yatra:Oasis Fertility Launches Janani Yatra in Tirupathi to Enhance Fertility Awareness. Tirupathi, 27 April, 2026: Following a productive five-month expedition across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand, Oasis Fertility—a prominent name in India’s reproductive healthcare landscape—is pressing forward with its nationwide Oasis Janani Yatra. The initiative has returned to Andhra Pradesh, docking in Tirupathi to offer fertility education, professional consultations, and preliminary screenings to residents across Tier I, II, and III cities.

With fertility hurdles rising due to evolving lifestyles, the tendency to postpone parenthood, and a significant deficit in scientific awareness, the Oasis Janani Yatra bus serves as a mobile hub for information. The program provides free fertility consultations, along with AMH and haemoglobin testing, plus semen analysis, utilizing private and hygienic facilities for sample collection. This method ensures couples receive precise, compassionate, and prompt medical advice. Once the Tirupathi phase wraps up, the bus will travel to Kadiri and surrounding areas to extend these vital screening and awareness services to additional communities.

Speaking on the occasion, Director of Medical Education Chairman Dr. Shreehari Garu said, "After journeying across the country to 8 different states, the Oasis Janani Yatra has returned to Andhra Pradesh to continue its mission. With the state’s declining TFR, the only way to combat the fertility crisis is with awareness and accessibility. By reaching out to these communities with science and compassion, the Oasis Janani Yatra empowers families to make the right choices, touching their hearts in the process. "

Dr. Durga G. Rao, Medical Director & Co-founder, Oasis Fertility said, "As fertility science continues to evolve, the Oasis Janani Yatra takes information about advanced, evidence-based reproductive care to the core of communities, and has already reached hundreds of people across the country. At a time when fertility rates are declining and states like Andhra Pradesh are taking progressive steps to support families, including encouraging couples to consider a second and third child, the need for timely awareness and access to the right medical guidance becomes even more important. By providing early medical guidance to couples, it helps aspiring parents start on their journey towards parenthood. "

Mr. Pushkaraj Shenai, CEO, Oasis Fertility, asserted, "As India’s fertility rate continues to fall, accessible, timely reproductive care is more important than ever. Through the Oasis Janani Yatra, we’ve been strengthening the reach of the Good Hands of Science with expert counselling, early diagnostics, and guided support at the grassroots level. Now, we continue our journey, so that aspiring couples can make informed decisions about their next steps. "

Dr. Pallavi Tapala, Fertility Specialist, Oasis Fertility, added, "It's been almost a year since we began this Oasis Janani Yatra and the overwhelming response has been overwhelming. It shows that couples deeply value the right guidance. We hope to ensure timely information and compassionate support to more people in the local community who still face challenges in understanding fertility issues and available advanced treatments. "

About Oasis Fertility:

Founded in 2009, Oasis Fertility has grown into a leading reproductive healthcare provider, managing more than 35 centers throughout India while upholding a steadfast commitment to scientific precision and ethical practices. The organization is noted for its high IVF success rates, supported by state-of-the-art laboratory technology, tailored treatment plans, and comprehensive wellness programs. Oasis Fertility provides a broad spectrum of fertility treatments for both men and women, encompassing IVF, IUI, ICSI, CAPA-IVM, PGT-A, and various fertility preservation options.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 06:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).