Odisha Govt Orders Deferment of Salaries of Elected Representatives, Officers

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): In the view of the economic impact caused by lockdown and expenditure incurred to control COVID-19, the Odisha Government has ordered deferment of salaries in the state.As per the Chief Minister's office, there will be "a deferment of 70 per cent in the gross salary, in respect of Chief Minister, ministers, MLAs, chairpersons of all corporations and elected representatives of all local bodies".The government has also ordered 50 per cent deferment in gross salaries of all Indian Services Officers including IAS, IPS and IFS.Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown from March 25 to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. (ANI)

