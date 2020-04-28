Odisha Makes Special Arrangements for LGBT Community Members, Pregnant Women in Temporary Camps

Bhubaneswar, Apr 28 (PTI) Anticipating the arrival of more than 5 lakh people in the state after the nationwide lockdown is lifted, the Odisha government on Tuesday said it has made separate arrangements for members of the LGBT community and pregnant women housed in temporary medical camps and quarantine centres.

The move was a part of the guidelines issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department for management of temporary medical camps (TMCs) and quarantine centres (QCs) set up at the gram panchayat and urban local body level.

Odisha has so far created 7,102 TMCs with 2.27 lakh beds, officials said.

"Appropriate planning and demarcations shall be made in advance to ensure social distancing in the camps. Required disabled-friendly arrangements shall also be made, wherever required, to the extent possible," Additional Chief Secretary-cum-Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena said.

Jena asked the officials concerned to ensure that women, children, elderly persons, and people with disabilities are given special attention at the camps, keeping in mind their privacy, safety and dignity.

"No discrimination of any sort shall be practised, promoted or tolerated," the guidelines said.

The returnees should be provided breakfast, lunch, evening tea and snacks and dinner, it said.

Any suspected person with severe acute respiratory infection and influenza-like symptoms shall be immediately shifted to a designated health facility, the guidelines said, adding, all inmates at the TMCs and QCs are required to wear masks during the entire period of stay.

