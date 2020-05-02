One More Tests Positive for COVID-19 in U'khand, Total Cases Rise to 59

Dehradun, May 2 (PTI) One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Saturday, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 59.

The latest case has been reported from Udham Singh Nagar district, a state health department bulletin here said.

With this, the total number of coronavirus positive cases has risen to 59, out of which 39 people have recovered, it said.

One COVID-19 patient died at AIIMS, Rishikesh on Friday with doctors saying she died of ventricular tachycardia, secondary to ACS.

Percentage of recovery for COVID-19 in the state is 66.10 per cent.

Doubling rate for COVID-19 positive cases in Uttarakhand is 29 days, the bulletin said.

A 23-year-old woman intern at AIIMS, Rishikesh had tested positive for COVID-19 late on Friday night.

She had first shown symptoms of the infection on April 28 and had been under the observation of experts since then, nodal officer for coronavirus cases at the facility Madhur Uniyal said.

She has no travel history, he said, adding that the intern and people who had come in contact with her have been quarantined at the hospital.

Between April 25 and May 1, this is the fifth COVID 19 positive case reported from AIIMS, Rishikesh. PTI ALM

