One More Tests Positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand, Tally Reaches 55

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 29 (ANI): One more person was tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district on Wednesday."With one more positive coronavirus case in the state, the total number of COVID-19 patients in Uttarakhand stands at 55," as per the Uttarakhand State Control Room COVID-19. The sample of the case was tested positive in VRDL Lab at Haldwani.The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 31,787, including 22,982 active cases of the virus.So far, 7,796 patients have either been cured or discharged while 1,008 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per the data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

