The nominations for the 98th Academy Award have been announced, with Ryan Coogler's directorial Sinners, leading the race, with a record-breaking 16 nods. Oscars 2026 Nominations Full List: Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothee Chalamet Compete for Best Actor; India’s ‘Homebound’ Misses Out.

Starring Michael B Jordan in the lead, the supernatural thriller received nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor for Jordan, Best Supporting Actress for Wunmi Mosaku, Best Supporting Actor for Delroy Lindo, Original Screenplay, Casting, Production Design, Cinematography, Costume design, Film Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Sound, Visual Effects, Original Score, and Original Song for "I Lied to You".

Oscars 2026: Best Picture Nominees

And the nominees for Best Picture are... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/khoVsDQlnZ — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2026

The film has broken the record for the most nominations for a single film ever, beating previous record holders like Titanic, La La Land, and All About Eve.

Sinners has also emerged as the seventh movie to be nominated in every technical category, reported Variety.

The film has been followed closely by Leonardo DiCaprio's One Battle After Another, which picked up 13 nominations, including Best Picture.

Others in the race are Frankenstein, Bugonia, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, Sentimental Value, Train Dreams, F1, and The Secret Agent. Jordan will be vying for the Best Actor trophy against Timothee Chalamet (Marty Supreme), Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon), and Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent).

Sinners premiered in April last year with a USD 48 million domestic opening, the biggest launch for an original film since Jordan Peele's Us, which debuted to USD 71 million in 2019, as per Variety. Michael B Jordan plays identical twins Smoke and Stack in "Sinners," which takes place in the 1930s as the brothers return home to the South and open a juke joint... only for vampires to descend on the small town. Oscar Nominations 2026: ‘Sinners’ Makes History With 16 Nods; Where To Watch Michael B Jordan’s Horror Film on OTT.

The nominees were announced on Thursday by Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman. The 98th Oscars will be held on March 15, 2026, with Conan O'Brien set to return as the host.