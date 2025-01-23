Anuja, a New Delhi-set short film, on Thursday bagged a nomination in the Live Action Short category at the 97th Academy Awards. Anuja, directed by Adam J Graves and Suchitra Mattai, is pitted against A Lien, I'm Not a Robot, The Last Ranger and The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent at the awards gala. Oscars 2025 Nominations: Priyanka Chopra’s Short Film ‘Anuja’ Nominated, ‘Emilia Pérez’ Leads With 13 Nods – See Full List of Nominees for 97th Academy Awards.

The nominations for the 2025 Oscars, which were twice postponed earlier this month due to wildfires in Los Angeles, were announced by Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott. Anuja follows a gifted nine-year-old Anuja, who must make a choice between education and factory work alongside her sister - a decision that will shape both their futures. It stars Sajda Pathan and Ananya Shanbhag. ‘Anuja’ OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Guneet Monga’s Oscar-Shortlisted Short Film Online.

Short on time, big on talent, here are this year's nominees for Live Action Short Film. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Wx0TZIpUen — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2025

The film has two-time Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga on board as executive producer and Hollywood star-writer Mindy Kaling as producer.

Recently, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas boarded the project as an executive producer. The 2025 Academy Awards will be held on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.