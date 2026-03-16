Director Maggie Kang got teary-eyed after receiving the Oscar award for her project KPop Demon Hunters. KPop Demon Hunters bagged Oscar for best animated feature at Sunday night's Academy Awards. During her acceptance speech, Kang said, "Thank you to the Academy and to all fans who got us here, and for those of you who look like me." Tearfully, she dedicated her win to Koreans. Oscars 2026 Winners List: ‘One Battle After Another’ Wins Best Picture; Michael B Jordan and Jessie Buckley Win Top Acting Awards.

"I'm so sorry that it took us so long to see us in a movie like this. But it is here. And that means that the next generations don't have to go longing. This is for Korea and for Koreans everywhere," Maggie added.

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Director Maggie Kang Delivers Emotional Speech After Best Animated Feature Win at Oscars 2026 – Watch Video

The Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film goes to “KPop Demon Hunters.” #Oscars pic.twitter.com/jAn6DO6sFC — ABC News (@ABC) March 15, 2026

The film was directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans and produced by Michelle LM Wong. With the win, Kang and Wong make history as the first female Asian winners in best animated feature, as per Variety. Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra Stuns in White Strapless Dior Gown As She Returns As Presenter, Adorns Look With Bvlgari Jewellery (See Pics).

Prior to the Oscars, KPop Demon Hunters won best animated film at the Golden Globes, the Critics' Choice Awards, and the PGA Awards.