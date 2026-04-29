‘Soul Mate’ Trailer: 2PM OK Taecyeon and Hayato Isomura’s Lonely Souls Yearn To Reunite in Netflix’s Japanese-Korean BL Romance Series (Watch Video)

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Netflix has released the official trailer for its upcoming Japanese-Korean original series Soul Mate, a sprawling romance drama starring 2PM’s Ok Taec-yeon and Japanese actor Hayato Isomura. The series, which marks a significant collaboration between the two entertainment powerhouses, is scheduled to premiere globally on May 14, 2026. Spanning a decade of emotional connection, the story follows two men whose lives intersect across three major cities: Berlin, Seoul, and Tokyo. OK Taecyeon, South Korean Singer-Actor, To Marry Longtime Partner on April 24; Are 2PM Members Attending?.

‘Soul Mate’ Trailer Reveals a Decade of Connection

The newly released trailer offers a first look at the cinematic scope of the series, emphasising the "threads of fate" that bind the two protagonists. The footage highlights the starkly different backgrounds of the leads, transitioning from the moody, cold atmosphere of Berlin to the bustling streets of Seoul and Tokyo.

Unlike typical fast-paced dramas, the trailer suggests a slow-burn narrative focused on the evolution of a relationship over ten years. It showcases the emotional weight of their journey, featuring moments of shared silence, intense physical training, and the inevitable pain of long-term separation and reunion.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Soul Mate’:

‘Soul Mate’ Plot and Character Dynamics

The narrative begins when Ryu Narutaki (Isomura), a young man who has abandoned his life in Japan following a personal tragedy, finds himself near death at a church in a foreign land. He is rescued by Johan Hwang (Taec-yeon), a Korean boxer living abroad. Both characters are portrayed as "scarred souls" seeking refuge from their pasts. After their chance encounter, they make the life-altering decision to live together, embarking on a decade-long journey that explores the complexities of love, suffering, and mutual healing.

‘Soul Mate’ Cast and Production

To bring authenticity to his role as a professional athlete, Ok Taec-yeon reportedly underwent a rigorous physical transformation, including a strict weight-loss regimen and months of boxing training. Hayato Isomura, known for his versatile roles in Alice in Borderland and Extremely Inappropriate!, brings a grounded vulnerability to the role of Ryu.

The series is written and directed by Shunki Hashizume, whose previous work More Than Words earned critical acclaim for its nuanced portrayal of human relationships. Executive producer Dai Ota noted that the project was specifically designed to explore how individuals from different cultural backgrounds find common ground when meeting in neutral, "foreign" territory.

‘Soul Mate’ Release Details

Soul Mate is part of Netflix’s expanding slate of Japanese and Korean content, produced by ROBOT in collaboration with GTist. The supporting cast includes Ai Hashimoto, Koshi Mizukami, and Ken Yasuda. The 8-episode series will be available for streaming exclusively on Netflix starting May 14. ‘Perfect Crown’ Episode 5: When and Where To Watch IU and Byeon Woo Seok’s Romance K-Drama Online.

By filming across Germany, South Korea, and Japan, the production aims to provide a global backdrop to a story that Netflix describes as a "soulful romance between two young men" who ultimately find where they belong.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 01:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).