Over 18.24 Lakh Migrant Workers Have Returned to UP, Says Addl Chief Secretary

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 22 (ANI): Over 18.24 lakh migrant labourers have returned to the State from other States during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, said Awanish Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday."Over 18.24 lakh labourers have returned to Uttar Pradesh from other States during the lockdown. Over 12.33 lakh people have returned by 930 'Shramik Special' trains. The government has approved 1,199 trains to bring back migrant workers," said Awasthi while addressing a press conference here."On the return of migrant workers, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered that infrared thermometers should be arranged at quarantine centres. It will help in identifying persons, who have corona symptoms. Such persons will undergo institutional quarantine and then medical care," he added.Awasthi further said the Chief Minister has said that after collecting the data of all those who have come to the State, they must be provided with a maintenance allowance of Rs 1,000.Uttar Pradesh Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad said the number of active cases of COVID-19 has reached 2,243 in Uttar Pradesh, with 263 more people testing positive in the last 24 hours."3,238 people have recovered from the disease while 138 others lost their lives," added Mohan. (ANI)

