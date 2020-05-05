Owner of Hotel in Bihar, Converted into Quarantine Centre, Moves Patna HC

Patna, May 5 (PTI) A hotelier of Bihar on Tuesday moved the Patna High Court contending that his hotel, situated in the states biggest hotspot, has been taken over by the government for a quarantine center and he feared damage to or loss of furniture and other items until authorities concerned were made accountable.

The petitioner, Bharat Yadav, owns the White House hotel, situated in Jamalpur town in Munger district the only one in the state where the total number of cases is more than 100.

Yadavs counsel Ansul argued before the single judge bench of Justice Rajeev Ranjan Prasad that he was not challenging the taking over of the hotel premises, though he has a concern about the furniture and other equipment and accessories which may be lost or damaged because of unsafe keeping.

The authorities of the state have entered the premises and taken over the same but without preparing any inventory of the articles," the counsel submitted and prayed for directions to the respondents to do the needful in presence of the petitioner or his authorised representative.

He added that a copy of the inventory be made available to the petitioner and it be ensured that while handing the hotel back to its owner all the items were in fine condition.

Appearing on behalf of the state government, Additional Advocate General Sarvesh Kumar Singh admitted that the petitioners concerns deserved to be addressed but added that he would need to seek appropriate instructions, especially from the District Magistrate of Munger under whose direction the hotel has been taken over.

After taking instruction, an appropriate affidavit will be brought on record along with an inventory of articles inside the hotel," the AAG submitted and added that the states affidavit will also make a mention of the measures being taken for preventing damage to furniture, etc.

The court issued directions to the DM for preparing the inventory either in presence of the petitioner or his manager within one week from today and hand over a copy of the same to the petitioner.

In order to instill confidence in the inventory making process, videography of the premises and the articles (installed therein) may also be done," the court added.

Posting the matter for further hearing on June 2, the court directed the AAG to file counter affidavit within three weeks, hand over a copy of the same to the petitioner who could file a rejoinder if so desired within a week.

A township with a population of less than two lakhs, Jamalpur has witnessed an explosion of COVID 19 cases since April 14 when it reported its first case. The number of those testing positive for the coronavirus in the township is more than 80.

Out of 102 cases that have been confirmed in Munger till date, 71 are active, of which most are in Jamalpur.

Close to 1,500 people are currently staying at 305 quarantine centers across Bihar, as per the state health department.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)