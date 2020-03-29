Paravai Muniyamma Passes Away

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Chennai, Mar 29 (PTI) Noted Tamil folk singer and actress Paravai Muniyamma, who shot to fame with her performance in actor Vikram's 'Dhool', passed away in Madurai on Sunday, film industry sources said. She was 83.

She was suffering from age-related ailments.

Actor and former South Indian Artists Association president Nasser said the death Muniyamma is a great loss not only to the film industry but also to the folk artistes fraternity.

'Known for her gentle approach, Muniyamma has acted in 84 movies after making her debut in 'Dhool' (in 2003) alongside actor Vikram and actress Jyotika, Nasser said in a statement.

"On behalf of film actors and actresses, we express our deep condolences to her family members and pray for her soul to rest in peace," Nasser said.

